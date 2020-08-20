Two Ugandan footballers Cleo Ssetubba (goalkeeper) and defender Joseph Zziwa have been officially unveiled by Tanzania Premier League side Biashara United Football Club.

Both players join the Northern Tanzania based outfit as free agents after the expiry of their respective employment contracts.

The duo signed two-year employment contracts apiece.

Ssetubba was employed at Kenya Premier League side Sony Sugar whilst Zziwa was at Express.

Joseph Zziwa (left) during the unveiling ceremony

The deal was brokered by Ugandan agent Ibrahim Kafuma, who is the representative of the players.

“I am excited that two of my clients have joined Biashara United, a giant club in the Tanzania Premier League. I anticipate the best for them,” Kafuma disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Ssetubba is an experienced goalkeeper who has also previously played at URA and Nyamitybora Football Clubs in the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League respectively.

Cleo Ssettuba and Joseph Zziwa sandwiched by a club official

Meanwhile, Kawowo Sports has established that Biashara United will in the next coming days complete the signing of another Ugandan forward.

Biashara United is based in Mara region where the central administrative town is Musoma.

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada (Azam), Boban Zirintunsa Bogere (Mtibwa Sugar) are some of the other Ugandans who ply their trade in Tanzania.