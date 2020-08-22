New SC Villa signing Andrew Kiwanuka is braced for competition with Derrick Ndahiro at left back.

The defender joined the Jogoos from rivals Express FC after Wasswa Bbosa and team deemed him surplus to requirements at Wankulukuku.

He was first choice at left back in the entire first round for the Red Eagles before Bbosa replaced George Ssimwogerere and he ended up playing in midfield.

“I think the change of coach affected my progress at Express,” Kiwanuka told NBS TV in an interview. “When the new coach (Bbosa) came, he played me in midfield instead of left back which is my favourite position,” he added.

Derrick Ndahiro in action

“Nevertheless, I believe in my abilities and at Villa, am ready to compete with Derrick Ndahiro for the starting position. He is a very good player and I believe competing with him will bring the best out me.

Kiwanuka has previously featured in the Masaza Cup and last season was his debut campaign in the top tier.

With Yayo Lutimba reportedly set to leave Villa Park, Kiwanuka can still play alongside Ndahiro in the same starting team in advanced role on the left.