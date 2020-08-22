Ugandan athlete, also 5000m World record holder Joshua Cheptegei has revealed his goals following his spectacular performance at the 2020 Monaco Diamond League meeting.

Cheptegei says he wants to make more history, as he seeks to break more records and possibly become the greatest distance athlete of all time.

Speaking to Runner’s World, Cheptegei feels he’s still got the energy to double 5000m and 10,000m. He also hopes he can be in great shape for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“My dream growing up was to be in the class of the greatest distance runners of all time and the only way to do that was not only to win the world championship medals, the Olympic gold medals, and the cross country and half marathon championships, but it was to break one of the world records.

“Naturally with a lot of talent, I see a lot of ambitions for me for the future. Mine is just to make history and live up to the dream of becoming the greatest distance athlete of all time. That is absolutely what I’m heading for.”

On Tokyo Olympics and doubling 5000m and 10,000m

“[The plan is to] run in Tokyo at the right moment, be in the right shape, and, of course, expect to win the titles,” he added.

“I’m seeing my body respond positively in training, really getting stronger in training and racing, so absolutely, I’m looking forward to doing a double. …

“I really want to continue running on the track for the next four to five years from now, maybe until the next Olympics [in 2024]. Then I take it from there and maybe perhaps move to the marathon.”