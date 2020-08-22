Express Football Club continues to beef up their squad in preparation for the new season (2020-21) with good recruitment.

Versatile forward Mustapha Kiragga is the latest player to be unveiled by the Red Eagles camp.

Kiragga was officially announced by Express on Saturday, 22nd August 2020 after signing a two-year employment contract.

Previously, he has been playing at Alexandria Football Club in South Africa where he had played since the early days at Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU).

The 6-feet-tall forward has expressed delight upon joining Express, the six-time Uganda Premier League winners.

I am happy to be a Red Eagle. As a striker, my target is to score as many goals and also help the club perform well. Mustapha Kiragga

Aggressive and fast-paced, Kiragga is also comfortable with either foot as well as strong in the air.

Kiragga bolsters the attacking department that already has Frank Kalanda, who was the club’s top scorer last season.

He becomes Richard Wasswa Bbosa’s umpteenth signing after the official unveiling for the goalkeeping duo of Denis Otim and Cryspus Kusiima, defender Richard Bbosa as well as midfielder Abel Michael Eturude.

Express also named Helen Buteme as the club’s strength and conditioning coach to strengthen their technical team.

In the 2019-20 season, Express finished in 9th position with 31 points from 25 matches as the league was prematurely ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.