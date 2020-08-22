Celebrated sports photographer John Batanudde was named as the most outstanding in the sports category during the 2020 Uganda Photographers Union Awards.
The development was confirmed during the Uganda Photographers awards for the year 2020, dubbed as the lockdown edition.
Batanudde is a seasoned sports photographer who diligently works for the Daily Monitor and Kawowo Sports.
He has covered virtually all the sports disciplines and events domestically and on the international scene.
“This is a great feat. I am overwhelmed for the award as best sports photographer” Batanudde exclaimed.
Batanudde has covered international tournaments as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt among others.
He covers virtually the sports disciplines that therein exist in Uganda as football, motorsport, netball, hockey, cricket, boxing, badminton, rugby, swimming, athletics, squash, basketball, golf, pool, chess, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, among others.
Legendary photographer Peter Busomoke (R.I.P) won the photography honory award.
The Xcy Events company clinched two awards with Christopher Galukande taking the corporate category as Trek Uthaifa clinched the Kwanjula group.
Other winners included Edward Watson (Lifestyle), Hamza Karizma (committed photographer), Gray photography (upcoming), Alex Esagala (News), Oscar Ntege (Motivational) and Musa Mayanja (headshots) among others.
The Uganda Photographers Awards Union organizes these awards annually.
All Winners:
- John Batanudde – Sports
- Peter Busomoke (R.I.P) – Honory
- Emmanuel Manzi (Dynamic) – Outstanding
- Ivan Kimera (Kimera Photography) – Wedding
- Sharif Sseguya (Path Frames) – Kuhingira
- James Lubinga (Paramount pictures) – Influential photographer
- Musa Mayanja (Trace) – Head shots
- Molfese Giulio – Fashio
- Ivan Sebumma – Wildlife
- Trek Uthaifa (Xcy Events) – Kukyala (Nikka)
- Gray Photography – Upcoming
- Mehul Kanani Photography – Food (Hotel)
- Walters Keys (Walter Photography) – Conceptual
- Alex Esagala – News
- Oscar Ntege – Motivational
- Eric Dominic Bukenya – Influential
- Nassir Nasser Photography (NNP) – Product (Brand)
- Edward Watson – Lifestyle
- John Kiyinji (Solvers Ug) – Smart photographer
- Daville Mutabazi (Daville Pictures) – Most organized photographer
- Hamza Karizma (KarizmaUg) – Most Committed photographer
- Nelly Salvator Photopgraphy -Boudoir
- Martin Jumba – Community
- Sammie Luswata (Sammie Photography) – Outdoor shoots