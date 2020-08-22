Celebrated sports photographer John Batanudde was named as the most outstanding in the sports category during the 2020 Uganda Photographers Union Awards.

The development was confirmed during the Uganda Photographers awards for the year 2020, dubbed as the lockdown edition.

Batanudde is a seasoned sports photographer who diligently works for the Daily Monitor and Kawowo Sports.

He has covered virtually all the sports disciplines and events domestically and on the international scene.

“This is a great feat. I am overwhelmed for the award as best sports photographer” Batanudde exclaimed.

Action between Impis and Rhinos during the Uganda Rugby Premiership. This is one of John Bataundde’s work

Batanudde has covered international tournaments as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt among others.

He covers virtually the sports disciplines that therein exist in Uganda as football, motorsport, netball, hockey, cricket, boxing, badminton, rugby, swimming, athletics, squash, basketball, golf, pool, chess, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, among others.

Rally cars during a sprint competition (Credit: John Batanudde).

Bright Stars against Wakiso Giants

Hockey action at the Lugogo Hockey Play ground (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Shadi Musa (Red) punches an opponent during the national championships at Lugogo (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Legendary photographer Peter Busomoke (R.I.P) won the photography honory award.

The Xcy Events company clinched two awards with Christopher Galukande taking the corporate category as Trek Uthaifa clinched the Kwanjula group.

Other winners included Edward Watson (Lifestyle), Hamza Karizma (committed photographer), Gray photography (upcoming), Alex Esagala (News), Oscar Ntege (Motivational) and Musa Mayanja (headshots) among others.

The Uganda Photographers Awards Union organizes these awards annually.

All Winners:

John Batanudde – Sports

Peter Busomoke (R.I.P) – Honory

Emmanuel Manzi (Dynamic) – Outstanding

Ivan Kimera (Kimera Photography) – Wedding