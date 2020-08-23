KCCA FC has confirmed the departure of shot stopper Jamil Maliyamungu after three years at the club.

Maliyamungu joined the Lugogo based side in August 2017 from Maroons FC. KCCA FC confirmed that his stay will not be renewed.

‘Thanks for the memories Maliyamungu. Your services for the three years will always be remembered.’ Reads a statement from KCCA FC.

Whereas the confirmation came through on Saturday,the writing was on the wall that the goalkeeper was destined to leave.

Since his arrival,he has only been used as an understudy to captain Charles Lukwago.

The frustration could have grown further last season when the club opted to promote and give youngster Ali Mwerusi chance to play ahead of Maliyamungu when Lukwago got injured.

Before moving to KCCA FC, Maliyamungu had previously featured for Bugerere FC, Water FC, UPDF FC and Maroons FC.

He joins a legion of players that have left KCCA FC in this transfer window. These include; Tom Ikara, Muzamir Mutyaba, Mike Mutyaba, Jackson Nunda and Saddam Juma among others.