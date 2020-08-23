Midfielder Ruben Kimera has renewed his stay at Police FC by agreeing to a new deal.

The Cops confirmed that one of the the longest serving players on the current squad signed a two-year contract extension.

Kimera joined the Cops in 2014 making him one of the longest serving players alongside Ben Oven and skipper Joseph Ssentume.

With the departure of Pius Kaggwa and Andrew Samson Kigozi who moved to Wakiso Giants and KCCA FC respectively, Kimera is expected to command more playing time next season.

“I feel so good for renewing my contract. I’m ready to work hard for the team and I’m hoping for the best this coming season,” Kimera told Police FC media.

“I hope to score and create more goals compared to the previous seasons.”

He becomes the ninth player to renew his stay at the club after Joseph Ssentume, Edward Kiryowa, Joseph Odong, Musa Matovu, Mubarak Nsubuga, Yusuf Ssozi, Denis Rukundo and Bashir Kabuye all signed contract extensions.