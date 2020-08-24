Azam Festival 2020:

Main match: Azam 2-1 Namungo

Curtain-raisers:

Azam Veterans 3-0 TFF Veterans

TFF Veterans Azam Media 2-0 Wanahabari

Wanahabari Azam U-20 2-2 Azam U-17

The 2020 Azam Football Club festival was successfully held on Sunday, 23rd August at the Azam Sports Complex, Chamazi in Dar es Salaam.

Like, a real festival, there was merry making, smiles, epic football action, an euphoric atmosphere decimated by cultural and music performances from King Kiba and Msaga Sumu among other activities.

Masaga Sumu with an incredible performance (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda Cranes right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada was in action as they beat guest team, Namungo 2-1 in a well contested duel.

Wadada was involved in their opening goal scored by Obrey Chirwa.

Azam 2-1 Namungo Highlights on the 2020 Azam Festival (Credit: Msela TV)

In the other matches played, the Azam U-20 and 17 sides shared the spoils in a 4 goal thriller.

Azam media smiled 2-0 over Wanahabari as the Azam Veterans overcame Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) veterans 3-0.

It was also a great opportunity for the loyal passionate club fans to officially welcome on board new recruits as Never Tigere, David “Kissu” Mapigano, Ally Niyonzima, Awesu Awesu, Ismail Aziz Kada, Charles Emmanuel and Zimbabwean Prince Dube, among others.

Azam Media defeated Wanahabari 2-0 in an interesting curtain-raiser (Credit: Azam Media)

Azam Veterans beat TFF Veterans 3-0 in one of the curtain raising matches (Credit: Azam)

The 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League will kick off on 7th September 2020.

Azam Football Club will host Tanzania Polisi in their opening match.

Azam Festival was colourful (Credit: Azam)

Azam is coached by Romanian national, Aristică Cioabă.