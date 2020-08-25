Goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato played his first match with Tanzania Premier League club Namungo FC on Sunday against Azam during the Azam Festival at the Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi.

The feat happened just hours after Sebwato had just arrived from Nairobi where he has been a licensed player at Sofapaka Sports Club.

Sebwato was introduced in the second half and conceded as Namungo lost 2-1 to hosts Azam during a well-attended duel.

Azam 2-1 Namungo match highlights (Credit: Msela TV)

On Monday, Sebwato trained with the team as the negotiations with the club continue.

“Sebwato is in good shape. After the long distance from Nairobi, he reached in Dar well and managed to feature for 45 minutes. We are positive he will sign on Wednesday or Thursday hopefully,” Simon Peter Musoke, the player’s agent, disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Nicholas Sebwato Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Sebwato mutually terminated his employment contract at Sofapaka Sports Club alongside another Ugandan, Brian Kayanja over unfavourable terms at the club.

He has previously played at Sports Club Villa, Onduparaka and Bright Stars.