As Arsenal and Liverpool get ready to go head-to-head in the 2020/21 season’s community Shield, the Premier League curtain-raiser is bound to draw a lot of excitement.

With lots to look forward to, here is how you can watch the final at Wembley Stadium.

What time is the Arsenal v Liverpool game?

Liverpool v Man City will kick off at 6:20pm (EAT) on Saturday 29th August 2020.

How to watch Arsenal v Liverpool live

The game will be shown live on DSTV’s SuperSport SS3, and SS10 at 6:20pm (EAT).

However, you can also watch the build up to the Community Shield match starting 5:20pm (EAT).

What next after the Community Shield?

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10.

English Premier League 2020/21 fixtures

The opening day fixtures will see champions Liverpool host newly-promoted Leeds!

Crystal Palace vs Southampton (Saturday, September 12)

Fulham vs Arsenal (Saturday, September 12)

Liverpool vs Leeds United (Saturday, September 12)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton (Saturday, September 12)

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City (Saturday, September 12)

West Ham United vs Newcastle United (Saturday, September 12)

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea (Monday, September 14)

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (Monday, September 14)