Elikana Ecima, the head teacher of Okollo Senior Secondary School has revealed his plans of investing in a vegetable farm after winning big in the MTN MoMoNyabo promotion.

Ecima has had no income since schools closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When show hosts, Zahara Tooto and Patricko Mujuuka called him to ask a few questions, he passed them to win a whopping UGX 5,000,000.

“I believe I was able to respond to all the questions asked with my applied General Paper knowledge,” an excited Ecima narrated.

Elikana chose his wife Angucia Neria as a beneficiary to the money he won. Whereas Neria walked away with 2,000,000 UGX, Elikana walked away with 3,000,000 UGX.

The excited couple revealed that they would use the money they won to offset school fees dues for their children and invest in agriculture.

“I will use part of this money for my vegetable farm in the village In Vurra sub county,” he said.

Apart from the winners like Ecima who are called in studio, other 250 people win UGX 50,000 shillings directly every day.

Mr. Elikana shared his cah prize with his wife

All you have to do is pay using MTN MoMo and stand a chance to win.

Use Mobile Money to pay for everything including airtime, data, voice bundles, yaka, water, television subscription and so much more.

Watch the live draw game shows every weekday at 8.20pm on NBS TV and Bukedde TV. You could be the next winner because with MoMoNyabo together, everyone is a winner.