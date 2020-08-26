Juma Balinya is set to join his third club in two seasons.

The development follows undertaking medical tests at KCCA Football Club on Tuesday, 25th August 2020.

Balinya reportedly parted ways with Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia Sports Club reportedly over a breach of contract.

He had joined Gor Mahia from Tanzania’s Young Africans Football Club with whom he also mutually parted ways.

Balinya left the country for the murky semi-professional waters at the end of the 2018-19 season where he was top scorer as he was playing at Police Football Club with 19 goals.

The results from the medical examination are expected by Friday, 28th August 2020 before the other formalities will be completed.

In case, it all goes according to plan, Balinya will become the third forward to join KCCA during this primary players’ transfer window after Charles Lwanga and Brian Aheebwa.

Lwanga joined as a free agent after a bitter split with SC Villa and Aheebwa crossed from Mbarara City, still as a free agent.

KCCA has also lured onboard Italian midfielder Stefano Mazengo Loro, Ashraf Mugume, Andrew Samson Kigozi and versatile player, Denis Iguma.

Manager Mike Mutebi is busy assembling a solid side ahead of the 2020-21 campaign where they will feature in all domestic competitions (League and FA cup) as well as on the continent in the CAF Confederation Cup.