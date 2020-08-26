A lion’s share of goal poachers in the world are born. Others are molded and trained to perfect the role.

The quest to seek goals is every striker’s prime target as he faces the opposition goalkeeper. Little wonder, therefore, the strikers are ever hungry to put the ball into the net in whatever fashion, position, and style.

Steven Mukwala perfected the role aforementioned when he topped the scorers’ chart last season with 15 goals while featuring for Maroons Football Club, on loan from Vipers.

Coming to the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season, Mukwala will be playing for URA Football Club after agreeing to a two-year deal.

A fast paced and an intelligent forward, Mukwala comes into force at a time he is most needed.

“Together with my teammates, we can engineer success. Football is a team sport where everyone’s effort is demanded,” Mukwala confesses.

Besides the intellect as a natural center forward, Mukwala has the expertise to be deployed in most formations of play depending on the need and demand.

Steven Dese Mukwala in action for the Uganda U-20 team Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

He can play with comfort as a solo striker, be deployed among the two forwards in a 4-4-2 formation, and can also thrive off either flank.

Mukwala’s athleticism, the ball sense, perfect striker’s movements on and off the ball as he positions himself to slot the ball into the goal net suit him to compete.

He shoots with either foot from all angles and ranges, heads the ball well, a comfortable passer of the ball, and can once in a while come into play with that odd assist.

He thus joins the tax collectors’ side at a time he will push the other forwards at the club to bring healthy competition to the club.

Cromwell Rwothomio and Daniel Isiagi Opolot, two of the natural strikers who were at the club last season will be pushed to the wall to perform an extra impetus.

This is extremely good news for the URA technical bench that is headed by CAF “A” licensed tactician Sam Ssimbwa.

Every coach would desire for that healthy competition within his team, one that will derive each squads-man to perform beyond the bare minimum and thus come up with the very best outstanding performances.

Mukwala comes to URA with all eyes set onto him as many will challenge him to replicate the 2019-20 season form that saw him win the golden boot with 15 goals from 12 matches.

After all, Mukwala himself has individual goals and objectives to accomplish as keeping within the national team (Uganda Cranes) set up, building his brand and eyeing bigger platforms to make a fortune out of his talent.

Over the years, URA has fielded outstanding center forwards in the Uganda Premier League as Robert Ssentongo, David Kiwanuka, Hamis Diego Kiiza, Henry Kisekka, Frank Kalanda, Hamis Kitagenda, Bogota Labama Kamana as well as the latest the duo of Isiagi and Rwothomio.

Coming to the 2020-21 season, URA has also lured on board goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo from Maroons, among other players.

URA has won four Uganda Premier League titles in 2006, 2006–07, 2008–09 and 2010–11.