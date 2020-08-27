Kitara based Regional League entity Boma Football Club has appointed Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza as head coach.

Ssekabuuza is expected to oversee the club re-collect their pieces in the remaining days leading to the highly anticipated playoffs leading to the FUFA Big League.

Boma FC PRO Nobart Bantam confirmed the development.

“We hired Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza as the head coach and we believe that he will be helpful in the project,” Bantam disclosed.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

Although the CAF “B” licensed tactician has already kicked off underground training sessions in Masindi, he had since ironically refuted having joined the side.

“I am here as a volunteer to see the club through the playoffs, then we shall negotiate for the job when the club is in the FUFA Big League,” Ssekabuuza told Kawowo Sports.

Ssekabuuza was head coach of FUFA Big League outfit Kansai Plascon that has been since relegated to the third division.

He has also previously been head coach at Kiboga Young, Ssingo and Gomba Ssaza teams.

Of late, Ssekabuuza is the technical director at Gomba Ssaza team.

Boma will play Asingye in the Kitara Regional League playoffs.

The date and the venue for this playoff match will be communicated.