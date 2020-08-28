BUL Football Club Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Kongola has confessed to Kawowo Sports that the desire to turn Jinja into a slaughterhouse remains key to their prime agenda coming to the 2020-21 football season.

Kongola, in an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, hinted on the planning process at the club amidst Coronavirus pandemic, the task at hand for Chief Executive Officer as well as BUL’s objectives.

COVID-19 has literally halted the sporting sphere. How is the case at BUL Football Club?

Ahmed Kongola: Coronavirus affected everything in terms of planning. For example; the budget presented was not the one we had planned. Even the human resource; the players we had planned to acquire we couldn’t due to the limited budget and even the staff we had thought to bring on board we can not because it all rotates on budget.

How beneficial is the Club’s Pro Agenda programme undertaken by FUFA?

Ahmed Kongola: The Pro Agenda is good because it has helped our work as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs). At least the top managers were involved and you find that when you are talking to your chairman, you are at the same level. It has also helped us to prepare for the season in time cases of not sure where to host your matches will now be history.

Ahmed Kongola (middle) during his unveiling ceremony as BUL FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

What are some of the key concerns where FUFA needs to adjust going forward?

Ahmed Kongola: I humbly request the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to relax a bit in some areas. For example; we have under 17, next season we anticipate having a reserve team and you are telling us to register academy with a minimum of 3 categories. I am fearing some clubs will pull out more so the institutional clubs.

How do you rate BUL’s performance in the club licensing exercise?

Ahmed Kongola: There is no doubt BUL will score highly because we presented whatever was asked for and we went ahead by presenting even what they did not ask for but we deemed necessary.

For the last two seasons, you have been camped at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru? Where will BUL host their home matches this season?

Ahmed Kongola: BUL Football Club shall be at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja. At least, we are assured of a home ground for the next 5 years. We have put Bugembe stadium to CAF level whereby we can even host a CAF match.

The latest five new signings for BUL Football Club BUL and FUFA officials in a group photo after the club’s Pro Agenda Programme Ahmed Kongola. the Chief Executive Officer of BUL Football Club Ibrahim Mugulusi (right) being unveiled by BUL head coach Arthur Kyesmira

Do you believe BUL FC has done enough in the player recruitment exercise and where do you anticipate to be in the 2020-21 season?

Ahmed Kongola: We have a youthful coach (Arthur Kyesmira). He has plans for young talent and when you observe our signings its dominated by average age 20. There are shocking surprises expected before the close of the window. Jinja city will not be a hunting ground for those clubs from Kampala and the countryside.