At this rate, who can halt the fast moving Express Football Club train?

Surely, it must be themselves to mitigate this “collateral damage”.

Given the fast-moving administrative and technical developments on-going at the club, there a beam of hope that the glory days are envisaged.

A new CEO (Isaac Mwesigwa), Richard Wasswa Bbosa’s led technical team and Communications Officer (Peter Tabu) all confirmed in the past two months, the club unveiled two more partners and has continued to beef up their technical wing.

Promising young winger Baker Sakah, 19, penned a four-year contract and was officially unveiled by the club on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Sakah comes from Zana High School and the Red Eagles plan for the future.

“First, I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity. For me, it’s a dream come true and my biggest achievement in my career so far. I know what is at stake and I can’t wait to get dirty, the fans should expect hard work and consistency,” Sakah said.

Blessed with either feet and blistering pace, Sakah can be deployed on either wing.

Other signings

A couple of players have been lured on board as the goalkeeping duo of Denis Otim and Cryspus Kusiima.

Others are Richard Bbosa (central defender), midfielder Abel Eturude as well as forwards Godfrey Lwesibawa and Mustafa Kiragga.

Kawowo Sports has also established that other players as Faisal Ssekyanzi, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Isa Lumu, Arthur Kiggundu, Dennis Mubuya, Enoch Walusimbi, and Uganda Cranes experienced defender Murushid Jjuuko are on the club’s radar.

In the 2019-20 season, Express finished in 9th position with 31 points from 25 matches as the league was prematurely ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new football season will tentatively kick off on 17th October 2020.