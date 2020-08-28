Over the years, sporting, more so football clubs have evolved and changed face for the better.

There are varying reasons advanced for such changes which are called for under sporting and economic gains.

Arua based Aziz Damani Doves All Stars Football Club is one of the franchise that will change management and naming rights if need be, with immediate effect.

Doves All Stars XI that faced Katwe United last season at Lugogo

For starters, famous engineer Joel Aita bought off the shares (100%) and plans to re-brand the club.

A trusted source in Arua intimated to Kawowo Sports that the newly suggested name of the club is Arua Hill Sports Club, “The Leopards”.

Management:

There is a new management in the administrative and technical dockets to ensure efficiency of work.

Doves All Stars FC head coach Haruna Mawa

Former KCCA Football Club chief scout Ramathan Dudu is the club Technical Director.

Tonny Afeti, a former Chief Executive Officer at Onduparaka will serve in the same role at this new club.

Harunah Mawa is the head coach whilst Richard Amatre is the assistant coach.

In the process of finalizing the construction of the Arua Hill ultra-modern stadium, the club’s proposed playground shall be tentatively at the Barifa stadium.

New management for Azizi Damani Doves All Stars:

New owner: Joel Aita

Proposed New name:

Technical Director: Ramathan Dudu

Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Tonny Afeti

Head coach: Harunah Mawa

Assistant Coach: Richard Amatre

Home ground: Arua Hill Stadium

Tentative home ground: Barifa Stadium