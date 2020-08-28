Mamelodi Sundowns edged rivals Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in a top of the table clash in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday at the Orlando stadium.

Without Uganda’s number one Denis Onyango for the second successive game, Zambian Kennedy Mweene did a good job between the posts to deny the table leaders.

Gaston Sirino scored the all-important goal in the 34th minute to hand Pitso Mosimane and his charges all three points.

It was a game of two halves as Chiefs pushed for a leveller in the second half but Sundowns were compact taking points that put them level with Kaizer Chiefs (53) with three games to play.

Kenyan international Anthony Akumu was a second half substitute for Chiefs.

Chiefs still lead the log courtesy of goal difference and all they need is match Sundowns’ results in the remaining fixtures to end a five year trophy drought.