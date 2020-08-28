Scottish side Motherwell progressed to the second qualifying phase of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League with relative ease after obliterating Glentoran on Thursday.

Motherwell, home to Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi registered a 5-1 win against ten-man Glentoran from Northern Ireland. The towering defender played full-time.

Bevis Mugabi (L) in action against Senegal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Goals scored by Callum Lang, Stephen O’Donnell, Liam Polworth, Tonny Watt and Christopher Long ensured the Belfast side progressed to the next round.

Glentoran who had Seanan Clucas sent off in the 52nd minute got their consolation from Robbie McDaid in stoppage time.

Whereas the visitors had put up a good display in the opening stanza, the red card played to Motherwell’s favour who took the lead through Lang, six minutes after Clucas’ send off.

Polworth and Watt also got onto the score sheet in the subsequent minutes before Long and O’ Donnell put the icing on the cake.

The 2020-21 UEFA Europa League qualifying phase and play-off round began on 18th August and will end on 1st October 2020.

Motherwell Starting XI

Trevor Carson, Ricki Lamie, Stephen O’Donell, Bevis Mugabi, Liam Grimshaw, Mark O’hara, Allan Cambell, Callum Lang, Liam Polworth, Long