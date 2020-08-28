Uganda Cranes coach Jonathan McKinstry feels the national team will miss Fahad Bayo after the sharp shooter joined Israeli football club Ashdod.

Bayo joined fellow Ugandan Timothy Awany at the outfit after scoring 12 league goals to inspire Vipers to the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League title.

The former Proline striker had been expected to feature at the 2020 Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) but his move immediately cancelled his eligibility because he’s now regarded an expatriate player.

Fahad Bayo in action against Malawi

McKinstry feels his departure will affect the team but it will also give room for other players to take part.

“We have a big pool of players that can play when given the opportunity,” he said of the transfer during an appearance on Urban TV.

“Whereas we shall miss Fahad Bayo, but players like Steven Mukwala now have the chance to blossom.”

Mid-march is when the Uganda Cranes preparations for CHAN 2020 were called off due to the deadly COVID-19 (Corona Virus).

Consquently, players who were in a residential camp were released. The competition was also postponed by CAF, citing the same health concerns.