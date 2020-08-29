Ugandan athlete, also 5000m World record holder Joshua Cheptegei has revealed how he had to change his mindset to overcome the Coronavirus pandemic challenges.

With no single competition in Europe and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed due to the scourge, Cheptegei says he had to change the way he thought about the situation, one of the reasons he performed well in Monaco.

“The pandemic changed the face of running, and it has affected me in a very different way. They say, in a storm, something good still can come,” he told Runner’s World.

“Pain may persist in the night but joy comes in the morning. So actually, I never allowed myself to say this was a gone season.

“A lot of things never change in my life, my training, at home, so I just listened to my coaches. He was saying that we really have to keep it going.

“You never know how things are going to go. It’s just good to keep on training because, for me, I’m really passionate about running, and I can still run even if there are no events anywhere.

“So, I changed my mindset. When I started running, I kept on training for the whole year without racing in Europe.

“This was just some kind of test we had to accept and because of this passion we are doing, running, we can do it even without racing and through training and enjoy the moment.”

Cheptegei broke his fourth world record, posting 12:35.36 in the 5000 metres at the Diamond League meeting. Kenenisa Bekele’s 16-year-old world record of 12:37.35 had been set in Hengelo, Netherlands.