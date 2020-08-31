Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club has proved over the recent times that their soccer academy is a rich and trusted nursery of players.

Dominic Ayella, 18, is the latest player to be promoted from the KCCA Soccer Academy.

Ayella was officially confirmed and unveiled in style via the KCCA TV show via Sanyuka Television on Sunday evening.

He is currently a student at Masaka Secondary School (studying History, Economics and Mathemtics), one of institutions that partnered with KCCA to ensure a steady supply of young players.

He was scouted from the 2019 Copa Coca Cola Championship whilst playing for Gulu based St Joseph Layibi.

During his unveiling, he was driven to Lugogo in a personalized Koleos car before he headed to the locker-rooms to change to the famous Kcca yellow and blue kit.

I am very grateful for the promotion, it is a dream come true and it has been hard work to reach here. I have put much effort to get this chance. As a forward, I hope to score many goals, and always make sure that I contribute more to the team to win. Dominic Ayella, KCCA FC Forward

KCCA manager, Mike Hilary Mutebi, a renown personality in discovering and trusting fresh talents has a lot of hope in Ayella, like he has for junior players over the years like Allan Okello, Julius Poloto, Peter Magambo, Filbert Obenchan, Steven Sserwadda and others.

We have prepared them (Junior team players) to have confidence, they are young but they believe in themselves. He is a good addition, the game needs energetic players who can run 90 minutes non stop and he will add something to the team. We lost creativity when okello departed, we looked flat and we hope to look better next season Mike Mutebi, KCCA manager

Ayella aspires to be like former KCCA wiz-kid Allan Okello and Brazilian play-maker Neymar Junior.

Other signings:

KCCA also signed other players as Denis Iguma, Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, Italian midfielder Stefano Mazengo Loro, Ashraf Mugume, Brian Aheebwa and Andrew Samson Kigozi.

The Kasasiro lads are planning ahead of next season’s grueling campaign on the domestically and continentally in CAF Confederation Cup.