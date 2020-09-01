Management of Maroons Football Club has successfully engaged midfielder Emmanuel Olinga for a contract extension at the Prisons funded side.

Olinga signed a three-year contract extension to justify his availability and commitment to the club.

“I signed a three-year deal at Maroons Football Club. I want to achieve success at this great club and be part of history. The three-year timeline will be key for the development at the club,” Olinga noted.

The former Uganda U-17 captain who had a spell at Gor Mahia Junior Academy before he was signed by Onduparaka in the Uganda Premier League believes with teamwork and dedication Maroons will return to the top-flight division.

“Football is teamwork and hard work. With the two aspects combined together, Maroons will return to the Uganda Premier League,” Olinga added.

Emmanuel “Song” Olinga (left) in action against Express last season

Olinga was part of the Maroons team that got relegated to the FUFA Big League (second division) after a dismal performance, especially in the second round by the time the Coronavirus pandemic came knocking.

The club’s management is recollecting the broken pieces for a new campaign in the grueling second division season.

Under head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula who has just confirmed Sadik Wassa as goalkeeping coach, Maroons has tried to convince all their former players to stay.

Players as Solomon Walusimbi, skipper Maxwell Okello, Yahya Luti, Sydney Chika have all signed contract extensions.

Others as goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol, Ceaser Olega, kingpin defender Edgar Sharp Bwogi and Davis Mayanja still have valid employment contracts, with the urge to serve the club above self.

Goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Felix Okot, and the 2019-20 league top scorer Steven Desse Mukwala have left for greener pastures.

Both Ssebwalunyo and Mukwala are destined for the tax collector’s club, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC.

The new FUFA Big League season is tentatively earmarked to kick off on 29th October 2020.