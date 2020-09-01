Kingpin defender Junior Ainamani is spoilt for choice as regards the offers on his table.

Currently a free agent after diligent service at Nyamityobora Football Club, Ainamani is currently weighing the options in thy midst, according to his representative.

“Junior (Ainamani) is a free agent at the moment. There have been approaches by Mbarara City and Onduparaka in the Uganda Premier League and we are looking at both options because we do not want to rush for a decision,” Ainamani’s intermediary disclosed.

Kawowo Sports has also established that the hardworking defender is also been sweet-talked by his parent club Nyamityobora to extend his contract as well as another offer by Kabale based Kigezi Home Boyz and Rwanda’s top-flight club, Muhanga.

Junior Ainamani defends during his epoch at Wakiso Giants

The former Citizens High School student and dependable player was part of the Mbarara City team that got promoted to the Uganda Premier League in 2015-16 season.

He has since played at Nyamityobora and Wakiso Giants Football Clubs.

After successfully helping Wakiso Giants attain promotion from the FUFA Big League to the Uganda Premier League during the 2018-19 season, he returned to Nyamityobora until when he became a free agent.

Ainamani displays the man of the accolade during the FUFA Drum tournament. He plays for Ankole Province

The key attributes of his game include timely ball interceptions, ball distribution (short and diagonal passing) as well as heading of the ball.

The decision to determine his next destiny entirely lies in his own hands between now and then.

Junior Ainamani jumps high to nod the ball. He is very strong in aerial battles

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) tentatively set for the restart of football competitions on 17th and 29th October for the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League respectively.