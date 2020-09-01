World Rugby has announced that it is making a dedicated financial investment to support Olympic qualified national unions in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The sport’s international governing federation has revealed details of an investment strategy to optimise rugby’s preparation for the Olympic Games. This includes USD 2.5million which each union that has a qualified team will be able to apply to World Rugby for funding.

This financial boost comes as collaborative contingency planning for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 which continues to progress with ongoing reviews into the delivery of the remaining events.

The funding, World Rugby says, can be directed towards training camps, competition support, technical and sports science, and medical programmes.

World Rugby has also revealed that planning for the Olympic Repechage final qualification event is ongoing. The Olympic Repechage, which was scheduled for June 2020 in Paris, France, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nobert Okeny at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series 2020. Credit: Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO

There are only 3 spots remaining to play for at this final qualification event; two for the women’s teams and one for the men. Uganda had qualified for this event having finished second at the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Johannesburg in November 2019.

Ugandan Men’s Sevens were already in preparation for the event until all sports was cancelled both locally and internationally. Apart from individual activities to maintain fitness, all sporting activities in the country continue to wait hopefully for the presidential lockdown on sports to be lifted.