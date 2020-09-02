URA Football Club management officially announced the appointment of tried and experienced Henry Mayeku as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on a year-long tenure.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, 1st September 2020 through a media release and circulated by the company public and corporate affairs manager, Ian Rumanyika.

“We warmly welcome Henry (Mayeku) and believe that he has the necessary experience to lead the club to greater heights,” the release read in part.

The choice of the final successful candidate was arrived at after a lengthy but well-executed recruitment process where over 40 applicants expressed interest in the job that curtails the day-to-day running of the club affairs.

The final short-list had Bridget Nakayenga, who has been acting CEO at the same club since the expiry of the contract for Ivan Kakembo, Hamza Jjunju (former CEO at Express), and Edward Kulubya, a former CEO at URA FC.

Mayeku has been serving the authority internally over the years as a financial officer since June 2005 to-date and was a general secretary for the football club back in the days.

He vowed to front professionalism with excellent interpersonal skills that will drive this historic club to the level they ought to be.

“URA FC is a club everyone would dream to work with. I am so happy to come back and associate with a place I call home. I promise to bring professionalism, experience and interpersonal skills which I believe will take back URA FC to the top where it is supposed to be,” said Mayeku.

The club lauded its passionate fans for the patience throughout the process of securing a suitable person for this position.

They also appreciate the URA management for the endless support throughout this process.

Mayeku will be tasked to restore internal tranquility at the club that eyes silverware in as many years since the glory days of 2013-14 when they won the Uganda Cup.

The tax collectors whose motto spells out aloud “One team, One Vision” has won the Uganda Premier League four times – 2006, 2006–07, 2008–09, and 2010–11.

They have also triumphed in the Uganda Cup thrice – 2005, 2011–12 and lately 2013–14.

URA completed the 2019-20 season in fifth place with 40 points off 25 matches, behind champions Vipers (54), KCCA (50), Sports Club Villa (46), and Busoga United (42).

The club chairperson remains James Kizza.