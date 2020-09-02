Offensive midfielder-cum-winger Sulaiman Luzige is focused on accomplishing the very best out of his career, remaining as professional as possible.

Popularly known as King Bayiwe in the football circles, Luzige is determined to play his heart out and achieve to the brim as he serves the beautiful game.

“Every day, I keep working hard because I want to achieve the best out of my career,” Luzige disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

At 24 years, Luzige has seen it all through the amateur and professional football ranks.

He featured at eight football academies and has played at eleven clubs at senior level.

Among the academies he played at include; Super Cubs, Juventus Makindye, Kampala School of Excellence, Wembley Express Young, KKL (Kampala Kids League), Friends of Football (FOF), Proline Academy and Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

For the senior clubs, he has featured for clubs in Uganda,Burundi, Rwanda, Cameroon and Sweden.

The fast paced offensive midfielder played at Proline – Nalubale, UTODA, Express, Sports Club Villa, Kampala Junior Team (KJT), Intercel (Burundi), La Jennesse (Rwanda), Cosmos (Cameroon) as well as four Swedish clubs at Arådy, Sufstar, Våxjo United and Unik.

King Bayiwe (right) in action

Currently at Unik Football Club in the Swedish Uppland Västra division, Luzige vows to remain determined and focused at all times to achieve the very best out of his blossoming career.

“As a professional player, it is always incumbent upon me to perform at high levels consistently. This is exactly in my line of duty with continued personal and training sessions,” he adds.

For the better part of 2019, he nursed a career-threatening knee injury that necessitated a surgery before he bounced back to sign for lower division side Sufstar as he regains his known form.

An excited King Bayiwe (right) being unveiled by the Unik FC chairman Andreas Kreuger

“I have had a remarked journey to full recovery and I thank all the people involved in everything to see that I recover steadily. Also, the people who have all had a brick added to my career in general, I applaud all of them. May Allah Bless all of you,” Luzige acknowledges.

Ranking aloft his life achievements thus far include being summoned to the Uganda Cranes team in 2017 then under head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

On two occasions, he was the best player during the annual Gothia Cup held in Sweden where he captained Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

Luzige (second from right) during Uganda Cranes under then head coach Milutin Sredojevic

During this time, he lifted two trophies with KJT in Sweden. He was also the team captain in the Norway Cup, still winning the overall trophy.

Luzige captained Kampala Junior Team (KJT), earning them promotion to the Uganda Super League division. That year, he was also named the most outstanding player of the FUFA Big League.

He also captained Super Cubs for 3 years during the Juniors tournaments and was the team skipper for Express Young as well as Wembley in a duration of 6 years.

Besides the unquestionable leadership skills, Luzige’s skills have often elevated him above the ordinary with quick change of pace, close ball control, perfect passing of the ball, dribbling, take-ons, crossings, and awesome shooting abilities.

Luzige being officially at Sports Club Villa by then head coach Shafiq Bisaso

Detailed Profile:

Full Name : Sulaiman Luzige

: Sulaiman Luzige Nickname: King Bayiwe

King Bayiwe Year of Birth : 1996

: 1996 Place of Birth : Mengo Hospital

: Mengo Hospital Weight: 70 kg

70 kg Height : 1.70 Feet

: 1.70 Feet Playing Positions: Midfield (Central & Both flanks)

Football Career:

Academies: Super Cubs, Juventus Makindye, Kampala School of Excellence, Wembley Express Young, KKL (Kampala Kids League), Friends of Football (FOF), Proline Academy, Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Super Cubs, Juventus Makindye, Kampala School of Excellence, Wembley Express Young, KKL (Kampala Kids League), Friends of Football (FOF), Proline Academy, Kampala Junior Team (KJT) Senior Level: Proline Nalubale, UTODA, Express, Sports Club Villa, Kampala Junior Team (KJT), Intercel (Burundi), La Jennesse (Rwanda), Cosmos (Cameroon), Arådy (Sweden), Sufstar (Sweden), Våxjo United (Sweden), Unik (Sweden)

International tournaments & European tournaments:

Gothia Cup (Sweden) – 2 Times

Tivoli Cup (Denmark)

Norway Cup (Norway)

Personal Achievements:

Summoned to the Uganda Cranes (2017)

Best player in Gothia Cup – Sweden (2 times)

Champion & Captain – Norway Cup (Norway)

Champion & Captain – Gothia Cup (Sweden)

Captained Kampala Junior Team (KJT) & Promoted them to Super League in Uganda and best player of the FUFA Big League

Captained Super Cubs for 3 years during the Juniors

Captained Express Young for 6 years & Wembley

Personal Strengths: