Ugandan long distance runner and 5000m world champion Joshua Cheptegei is excited at the prospect of breaking the 10,000m world record.

Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele is the current holder of the 15-year-old record, he made on August 26, 2005 in Brussels, Belgium.

Cheptegei told World Athletics he’s ready to give it a shot on October 7, during the celebration of the NN Valencia World Record Day in Spain.

“I am very excited to be given the opportunity to target the 10,000m world record,” said Cheptegei, whose current personal best for the distance is 26:48.36.

“As my performance in Monaco showed, I am in outstanding form, so I would like to make the most of my current shape by attacking the 10,000m world record.

“Kenenisa’s 10,000m world record is one of the toughest in the books, but my training continues to go well and this gives me real confidence I can set another world record.

“I have many happy memories in Valencia, having set the world 10km road record there last year, so hopefully we can once again create something truly special in Valencia, were running plays such an important role.”