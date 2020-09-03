Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei is aiming to break the current 10,000m world record set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele 15 years ago.

From smashing the 5000m world record in Monaco, Cheptegei wants to run twice the distance under 26:17.53 – the same time Bekele posted on August 26, 2005 in Brussels, Belgium.

In a series of revelations on Thursday, Cheptegei alongside his partners NN Running Team plan to take a shot at the record during the celebration of the NN Valencia World Record Day in Spain.

The event due October 7 at the Turia Stadium will also serve as an Autonomous Championship of 10,000 meters, with several series for Valencian athletes.

“I’m really happy to announce the nn Valencia World Record Day,” Cheptegei wrote on his Twitter page.

“On October 7, I’ll go for the 10,000 metres World Record. Many thanks to @NNRunningTeam and the city of Valencia @VCRunning for organising this great event.”

What will Cheptegei have to do?

Cheptegei recorded his 10,000m personal best on 6th October 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium, Doha (Qatar).

He posted 26:48:36, and will have to run more than 30.83 seconds faster to break the record in Valencia, Spain.