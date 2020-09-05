International Friendly Matches:

9 th October 2020 – Nigeria Vs Cote D’Ivoire

– Nigeria Vs Cote D’Ivoire 14th October 2020 – Nigeria Vs Tunisia

*Both matches in Austria

The Nigeria Football Association (NFF) has confirmed two international friendly matches in the month of October 2020.

This development was confirmed by the NFF President Melvin Pinnick Amaju.

Amaju confirmed that the Super Eagles will face neighbors Cote D’Ivoire on 9th October 2020 before squaring up with North Africans Tunisia four days later.

Both matches will be held in Austria as the three countries prepare for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The choice of the venue (Austria) was selected because of the proximity to where many of the Super Eagles players ply their professional trade.

All the costs for these matches will be met by the Football Federations of Nigeria, Tunisia and Cote D’Ivoire.

It should also be remembered that Austria was the Nigeria Super Eagles camp before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Dean Furman tackles Nigeria’s Samuel Chimekerenka Chukwueze

Nigeria is currently top of group L with the maximum six points from two games.

Benin is second with three points as Lesotho and Sierra Leone have a point apiece.

Nigeria’s next two games will be played back to back against Sierra Leone on 9th and 17th November 2020 respectively.

Nigerian center forward Victor Osimhen has scored three goals in the qualifiers alongside Luis Leal (Sao Tome and Prinicipe), Famara Diedhiou (Senegal) and Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia).

Other Nigerians among the scorers Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Kalu.

Amaju also revealed some updates about the COVID-19 tests taken by members of the Nigeria Football Federation.

He stated that four members of the NFF tested positive for the virus and one has since recovered.