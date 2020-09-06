The 2020-21 Burundi Premier League kicked off on Saturday, September 5, 2020 with a number of matches played.

The 2020-21 Burundi Premier League kicked off on Saturday, September 5, 2020 with a number of matches played.

Newly crowned community shield champions Musongati, home of Ugandan born defender Joseph Othieno overcame Inter Star 1-0.

Olivier Dusabe scored the all important goal in the closely contested duel.

Inter Star had the opportunity to walk home with a point but Eric Mbirzi blew off the chance, missing a late second half penalty.

Aigle Noir, who had a game in Tanzania last week against Young Africans won 2-1 over Olympic Star.

Frank Nzojibwami and Ramadhan Pascal were on target for Aigle Noir.

Joseph Nshimirimana scored the consolation for Olympic Star.

Athletico Academy fell 2-0 at home to visiting BS Dynamik.

Iddy Seleman Hamissi and Simpo Djuma scored for the visitors.

Elsewhere; Les Elephants smiled 2-0 away to Kayanza United as the Muzinga and Royal duel ended goal-less.

Meanwhile, the league match day one continues on Sunday, September 6, 2020 when defending champions Le Messenger Ngozi face Flambeau at the Stade Ingoma in Gitega Province.

Le Messenger Ngozi is home to two Ugandans Allan Brian Kizza and Steven “Nesta” Mugisha.

All Sunday results: