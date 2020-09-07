Intelligent defender Allan Katwe is a subject of interest from several clubs ahead of the 2020-21 football season.

Currently out of contract at Police Football Club, Katwe will possibly not renew his employment contract.

Apparently two clubs in the Kenya Premier League Usuru and Mathare United have openly expressed interest in taking the defender who last season also featured at Sofapaka Sports Club.

According to the player’s representative, Hadadi Nseyeeya, Uganda Premier League club Bright Stars has also joined the race to get the player.

“We have been approached by three clubs so far who are interested in signing defender Allan Katwe. Two of them are in Kenya (Usuru and Mathare United) and a third one, here in Uganda, Bright Stars. There is no need to panic, we shall weigh the options and offers being presented” Nseyeeya, who also manages striker Joseph Jaanjali noted.

Nseyeeya also notes that another good offer outside the three offers could be considered if it is enticing.

Katwe has previously played for Nkumba University Football Club in the FUFA Big League.

He is a keen game reader who combines awesome game intelligence with calmness.