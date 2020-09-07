Goalkeeper Hannington Sebwalunyo officially bid farewell to Maroons Football Club on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

The development comes after the highly anticipated move of the shot stopper to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC.

In the farewell message, Ssebwalunyo lauded the club, tagging it as “Magnificent”.

Today, I say goodbye to a magnificent club as it is Maroons football club (uganda prisons). I thank the club for helping me become a better footballer and for making me feel at home during my stay at the club. A year back Maroons gave me an amazing opportunity to play for them and achieved what we achieved. After this I can only say thank you to the club, coaching staff, the fans that supported me since the day I wore the clubs Jersey and of course thank you and good luck to my teammates who helped me settle in since day one not only as teammates but as friends.Today I say goodbye to Maroons FC but I take with me many memories, lessons and great moments that will live with me forever. At last I wish Maroons success for the future and thank the club for giving me the opportunity to push on in my carrier. Thank you Hannington Sebwalunyo, goalkeeper

Sebwalunyo had joined Maroons from Jinja based BUL at the end of the 2018-19 season, signing a three year employment contract.

When Maroons was relegated to the FUFA Big League at the end of the 2019-20 season, Sebwalunyo openly showed the intent to move on.

At first, BUL expressed the desire to reclaim him but Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC came with force to take him on.

The tax collectors have reportedly forked deep in their financial coffers to secure the goalkeeper, reportedly buying off Sebwalunyo’s contract at Shs 13,000,000.

URA also secured last season’s top scorer Steven Dese Mukwala.