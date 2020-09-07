Teenage right back Ismail Kisitu is focused towards achieving the best of his budding football career.

Kisitu, who is also known as “Muzei” has already played for three different under age teams of Lweza (U-17), Proline (U-18) and Maroons (U-19) during the different editions of the FUFA Juniors League.

He cherishes every moment spent with these different clubs during the respective seasons as he envisages the opportunity as a complete blessing to develop and grow as a footballer.

I am humbled for the time spent during the different seasons I was playing in the FUFA Juniors League right from Lweza, Proline and Maroons. It has been a perfect learning platform Ismail Kisitu, right back

Ismail Kisitu (middle) in action

Kisitu is a Muganda by tribe, hailing from the Ffumbe Clan.

He was born to Abdul Aziiz Ssebagala and Hasifa Nakato on 17th November 2004 in Mbarara City.

Besides playing for the Junior teams of Lweza, Proline and Maroons, Kisitu also featured for Streamline Academy and Entebbe Navigators Academy.

Ismail Kisitu (middle)

Education:

He started education at Ruharo Muslim, Tilda & Paul Primary, Kisakye Education Center and Nkumba Model School for primary education.

For Ordinary Level, he studied at Entebbe Creamland S.S and Dynamic S.S Sonde.

Achievements:

Ranking aloft Kisitu’s achievements include the winning of the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS U-17) boys title in 2018 with Buganda team.

In 2017, he was summoned to the U-17 National team, won the Kafuja youth camp (U-19) championship in 2019 with Bulenga United, the Buganda Cup Winner (With Dynamic SS, Sonde) for two successive years in 2016 and2017.

Ismail Kisitu at Proline U-18 team

He was a nationals ball games Quarter finalist as Dynamic SS Ssonde lost to St Mary’s SS Kitende on post-match penalties 5-6 after 0-0 in normal time.

Kisitu as captained Lweza U-17 during the FIFA President’s visit to Uganda against KCCA U-17 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo, a moment he vividly recalls to-date.

“I cannot fail to recall the moment when I captained the Lweza U-17 against KCCA soccer academy at Lugogo Stadium before the FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Right from the introductory part of the players, I felt special joy inside my heart” Kisitu vividly recalls.

Captain Ismail Kisitu leads the team for inspection during the visit of FIFA President Gianni Infantino

The grey part of his football journey was that career threatening injury that kept him out of active action for a long spell of 2019.

“I managed to recover well after a bad injury. I am now better and back to aggressive action. I thank everyone who did everything possible to see me back” he applauds.

Kisitu anticipates to elevate to the FUFA Reserve league this coming season as he works harder to be assimilated in a top tier Uganda Premier League club in the tomorrow seasons.

Ismail Kisitu at Maroons U-19 team

Detailed Profile:

Name : Ismail Kisitu

: Ismail Kisitu Nickname: Muzei

Muzei Date of Birth : 17 th November 2004

: 17 November 2004 Birth Place : Mbarara, Western Uganda

: Mbarara, Western Uganda Current Residence : Kitala, Katabi Town Council

: Kitala, Katabi Town Council Clan : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe Father : Abdul Aziiz Ssebagala

: Abdul Aziiz Ssebagala Mother : Hasifa Nakato

: Hasifa Nakato Favorite Shirt No :8

:8 Strong Foot : Right

: Right Position: Right Back

Education Background:

Ruharo Muslim – Mbarara (Nursey), Tilda & Paul Primary School – Nkumba (P1), Kisakye Education Center (P2), Nkumba Model School (P3-P7), Entebbe Creamland S.S (S1-S2), Dynamic S.S Sonde (S3-S6)

Football background:

