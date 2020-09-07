Kyetume Football Club will make their second successive tenure in the Uganda’s Premier League when the 2020-21 season kicks off.

A key benchmark and pillar for sound administration and management surely dwells the right structures in place.

This embeds the whole administration that entails the first management right from the board of governors, chairperson, sporting director (technical director), chief executive officer, finance manager, secretaries to the technical wing that has the manager (coach and his backroom staff), player leaders (captains and otherwise), equipment manager, team doctor to the fans leaders.

A recent inter-face between Kyetume’s chairperson Ruben Mubiru Kaggwa and the tried and tested legendary Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja yielded the far-fetched dividends.

For a quick flash back, Mayanja had been serving with diligence in the managerial position from last season until the current stand was reached to convert to the Technical Director role.

Mr Jackson Mayanja eventually agreed to serve in a position of Technical Director for Kyetume Football Club. We had cancelled the contract for team manager earlier than later with his consent. The recent meeting we had was only for clarifications. Ruben Mubiru Kaggwa, Kyetume Football Club Chairman

Jackson ‘Mia-Mia’ Mayanja celebrates after Kyetume’s qualification to the Uganda Premier League (Photo: John Batanudde)

Mayanja’s experience emits volume and this is a routine task for a gentleman who has previously served as Uganda Cranes assistant coach (for six years), played international football at the highest level for clubs and country as well as carrying a worthy CV having coached a number of clubs.

Mia-Mia has previously handled Lyantonde (now Uganda Revenue Authority), Kiyovu, Bunamwaya (now Vipers), KCC, Kololo SS, Kagera, Coastal Union, Simba (Tanzania) and lately Kyetume.

Though he was not readily available for a comment with Kawowo Sports, Mubiru has confessed Mayanja agreed to take on the technical director tasks at hand.

Now, the head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi will handle the technical coffers, of course with the Technical Director as well as the rest of the backroom staff; Baker Kasule (assistant), Yusuf “Sheyi” Ssenyonjo (goalkeeping coach) and a new team doctor in the force, Lawrence Lukanika who has since replaced the diligent Mable Kabatalindwa.

Mubiru, Henry Kayondo (also head of marketing) are some of the board members of the club.

The patron is David Kikabi and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as Emma Musinguzi, among other positions whose occupants are on a volunteer basis.

The club is on mission possible to regreen the Nakisunga Ssaza ground play-ground, the club’s fortress that will host their home games.

On the marketing front, there are clear indications to lure new partners and sponsors on board.

Painting guru Kansai Plascon is one of the corporate companies behind lined.

Definitely, with the right structures in place, the writing is well spelt on the wall, there will some internal order.

Following to the dot the structures with ultimate respect is surely a separate discussion for another column.

Who is Jackson Mayanja?

Full Name : Jackson Mayanja

: Jackson Mayanja Nick name: Mia Mia (Means ‘perfect’ named by Al Masry fans)

Mia Mia (Means ‘perfect’ named by Al Masry fans) Date of Birth: July 27, 1969

July 27, 1969 Education: Police Children School & Kololo Secondary school

Police Children School & Kololo Secondary school Parents : Francis Sekimpi & Joyce Nakafu

: Francis Sekimpi & Joyce Nakafu Place of Birth : Mukono (Grew up at Nsambya)

: Mukono (Grew up at Nsambya) Family : Married to Fatuma Mayanja with five children

: Married to Fatuma Mayanja with five children Playing Career: Kololo S.S (Captained the school in 1987), Trained at Police and SC Villa (not licensed), KCC Football, Al Masry (Egypt), Esperance (Tunisia) & Lowi FC (Oman)

Kololo S.S (Captained the school in 1987), Trained at Police and SC Villa (not licensed), KCC Football, Al Masry (Egypt), Esperance (Tunisia) & Lowi FC (Oman) Coaching Career: Lyantonde (URA), Kiyovu, Bunamwaya (Vipers), KCC, Kololo SS, Kagera, Coastal Union, Simba (Tanzania), Uganda Cranes assistant coach

Achievements: