Striker Mahadi Kayondo penned a two year deal with Romanian top flight side, Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda.

The 22 year old Ugandan joined from another Romania top league side Asociația Club Sportiv (ACS) Poli Timișoara since 2018.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Kayondo has indicated that working diligently in personal and team training sessions has seen ascend the success ladder.

He talks about the aggressive sessions during the Coronavirus pandemic lock-down, cordial relationship with former Uganda Crane striker Eugene Sepuya, personal ambitions at Asocitia Club Sportiv Ghiroda as well as dream to play for Uganda Cranes.

Mahadi Kayondo

Congratulations for the new deal at Asocitia Club Sportiv Ghiroda. What are your anticipations at this new club?

Mahadi Kayondo: Well, thanks very much. My main anticipations at the new club ACS Ghiroda is to help the club to reach high heights rhyming with the objectives and goals. As it is the main objective, it is why the club trusted me to join them. As a player, I am looking forward to help the club as much as I can on and off the field of play. I have been well prepared, been scoring goals in the pre-season friendlies. With all this, it gave me much confidence that we will achieve all the objectives of the club.

Tell us about your personal preparations for new season and specifically, all your work outs during the lock down period.

Mahadi Kayondo: I as a person, with the help from my agent Eugene Sepuya, we used this lockdown period to make more preparations in terms of fitness. With his guidelines, we had a lot of training sessions to keep me in a good shape. From the club, we had online trainings and I can see until we got back on the field, I was in a good shape, compared to the rest of my teammates.

Mahadi Kayondo

How mentally and physically did the Sepuya Inc Agency aid you in preparatory journey In professional football?

Mahadi Kayondo: To me as player, it is perfect to work with the management of Sepuya Inc Agency.

Since as well he was a professional footballer who has a lot of experience in the European football, he has helped to improve me as a professional footballer showing me the right direction to achieve my targets as a player looking forward to achieve more under my management

The difference is that Sepuya is hands on. He sends me videos of workouts, diet program to follow and I turn, I send videos for feed-back.

Mahadi Kayondo(middle) in action

What are the targets you have personally set to achieve at Ghiroda in the coming season and the years ahead of you?

Mahadi Kayondo: My targets and expectations are very high this season. As a player I want to help the club, by scoring goals, creating more opportunities to see the club collecting maximum points in all our fixtures we start the championship on Saturday 12th September 2020 playing at home.

On Wednesday 9th September 2020, we have the Romanian cup game away from home .

The dream to play for Uganda Cranes is one every Ugandan footballer yearns for. Confess this in your line of duty?

Mahadi Kayondo: It isa dream for all the professional players is to represent their countries at the national level. I am looking forward to this as the player I feel with the experience I have gained here in Europe. It is time for me to play for my national team (Uganda Cranes). I and my agent, since I have the European documents, we had offers to play for other nationalities and my agent advised me to only represent my own national team, Uganda Cranes.

It is a pleasure to talk to you and wish you well

Mahadi Kayondo: Thank you