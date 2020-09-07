Management of Busoga United Football Club is reportedly in talks with teenage goalkeeper Mutwalibi Mugolofa.

The 19 year old has been registered at the Junior team of the reigning champions Vipers Sports Club as a graduate from the St Mary’s SS Kitende team.

Should the talks be successful, he is expected to join Ali Kimera who recently renewed the employment contract at Busoga United.

Benson Wagima left the club for greener pastures and Rogers Omedwa witnessed his employment contract expired on 30th August 2020.

Kawowo Sports has established that Omedwa is also engaged in talks with the club for possible extension.

Mugolofa won the FUFA Juniors league with SC Vipers Junior team in 2017 when they defeated Onduparaka Junior team in the final played at the StarTimes Stadium,Lugogo.

He also won the 2019 Copa Coca-Cola Schools championship when they recovered from a goal down to beat Jinja SS 3-1 at Kakindu Stadium in an ill-mannered game marred by violence.

In the same year (2019), Mugolofa received maiden national team provisional call up for CECAFA U-20 in 2019 hosted by Uganda but didn’t make the final cut.

He has also featured in Buganda Masaza Cup with quarter finalists Mawokota in 2018.