Defender Musitafa Mujjuzi has completed the move to Kyetume Football Club, on a loan deal from Proline FC.

For the past fortnight, Mujjuzi has been in talks with the management of Kyetume, well aware that the defender still had a valid employment contract with Proline

The Slaughters have finally won the battle as confessed by the club chairman Ruben Mubiru Kaggwa.

“He (Musitafa Mujjuzi) is a good and expired defender whom we believe will be of great value addition to the club” Kaggwa noted.

For starters, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Vipers Football Clubs had also showed interest in the 2019 Uganda Cup winner and most valuable player.

Both URA and Vipers opted out from signing him after failure to agree on the loan clause from his parent club, Proline.

Mujjuzi has come of age, establishing himself among the best defenders in the domestic league with solid defending as well as perfect execution of the dead balls.

Simon Sserunkuma vies for the ball with Proline’s Mustafa Mujjuzi (left) last season

Other signings:

He beefs up the central defensive department that also has Rashid Muhammed, a former Onduparaka and Mbarara City defender.

Since Charles Livingstone Mbabazi took over at Kyetume, the club has held a number of behind the scenes planning and engaged several players in silent talks.

Winger Ezra “Rubber Boy” Bidda, creative Steven Ibrahim Kabuye, goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were and a couple of other players have also come on board.

The club had also held initial talks with defender Bernard Muwanga who has since departed for greener pastures in Zambia.

In the coming weeks, Kyetume is expected to make final conclusions with a couple of players; those with contract renewal concerns and new recruits as well.

Forward Tarzan Kambugu, Deo “Kante” Isejja and Benon Tahomera have reportedly penned contract extensions.

During their debut season in the Uganda Premier League, Kyetume ended 11th with 30 points off 25 matches (league was halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic).