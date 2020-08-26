Proline Football Club defender Musitafa Mujjuzi is in advanced talks with the management of Kyetume Football Club.

The Slaughters are keen to take on the defender who still has a valid employment contract at Proline.

The development comes in the wake of collapse of talks with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club and his parent club.

Kawowo Sports has established that the URA board questioned the price tag attached to the hard-working defender vis-a-vis the options they have at the club.

Earlier on, Mujjuzi had also been linked to Vipers Sports Club but nothing materialized thus far.

Musitafa Mujjuzi stretching after a Uganda Cranes training session Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Mujjuzi has come of age, establishing himself among the best defenders in the domestic league with solid defending as well as perfect execution of the dead balls.

He is expected to beef up the central defensive department that recently acquired former Onduparaka and Mbarara City defender Rashid Muhammed.

Since Charles Livingstone Mbabazi took over at Kyetume, the club has held a number of behind the scenes planning and engaged several players in silent talks.

They also signed winger Ezra Bidda, creative Steven Ibrahim Kabuye, goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were and a couple of other players.

Defender Bernard Muwanga opted out of the deal to join the club despite having been engaged earlier on.

In the coming weeks, Kyetume is expected to make final conclusions with a couple of players; those with contract renewal concerns and new recruits as well.