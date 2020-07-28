Kyetume Football Club rebuilding process continues with team building (playing and technical staff) as well as administrative units.

The Slaughters signed creative midfielder Steven Kabuye who has been a free agent following the expiry of his employment contract at Mbarara City.

Kabuye had put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the Ankole Lions way back on 28th July 2018.

The creative midfielder is expected to form the core pillar of Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s midfield department with offensive play.

Steven Kabuye

Meanwhile, Kyetume signed defender Bernard Muwanga and are close to signing a the Onduparaka duo of Ezra Bidda and defender Rashid Muhammad.

Mbabazi as head coach will work with Baker Kasule (first assistant) and Yusuf Ssenyonjo as goalkeeping coach.

Uganda Cranes legend Jackson Mayanja is the club’s technical director after a twist from manager.