Kenya Rugby Union has today, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, announced the reappointment of Innocent Simiyu as the new Kenya Sevens head coach.

Simiyu, who makes a return to the top job, takes over on a two-year contract and replaces Paul Feeney who left the role in June this year.

The announcement was made in a Zoom meeting that was aired live on the Kenya Rugby TV YouTube channel.

This follows a Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) board meeting yesterday in which Simiyu earned top marks from an interview held by a select panel. The panel had Thomas Odundo, KRU acting CEO, Paul Feeney, and Peter Harding, a World Rugby consultant.

Simiyu, a former Kenya Sevens captain and head coach, has expressed his pride and delight to be announced. The Kenya Sevens head coach is one of the toughest and most demanding jobs in the country.

I am happy to return to the team and obviously I know there is a lot of work to be done. Hopefully, we can work together to see how we can take the team to the next level. I know the task is very big and the challenges are there, but for me, I’m very grateful for this opportunity. Innocent Simiyu, Head Coach – Kenya Sevens

In the live announcement, Simiyu stated his long term target and philosophy for Kenya Sevens. He said that his key focus will be to play the game in a Kenyan way so that they can win and people can enjoy it.

It has also been revealed that Simiyu will have all the rights to choose his backroom staff. This will be done by coordinating with the Director of Rugby and depending on the minimum requirements set for the role.

Despite having already been selected, the announcement of Simiyu’s right-hand men will be made at a later date.

About Innocent Simiyu

Innocent Simiyu

Born on April 24, 1983, Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu made 121 appearances for Kenya Sevens and scored 321 points. He captained the squad from 2004 to 2006.

In 2017, he was announced as head coach and led the squad to their highest ever points tally (104) in a single season. The Shujaa also reached two consecutive World Series finals in Vancouver and Hong Kong in his stint.

But in June 2018, he was sacked from the job in what has since been known as the ‘Paris Fiasco’.