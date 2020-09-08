While the lid on sports activities in the country has not yet been lifted particularly on the field of play, different federations and associations are gearing up for the imminent return.

The football governing body, Fufa, set October 17 as the tentative date for the start of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League, and clubs are actively bolstering their squads ahead of the new season.

West Nile based Onduparaka Football Club has been one of the most active sides in the transfer market as they confirmed three new signings on Tuesday.

Kenneth Makama, Oscar Agaba, and Shaban Wasswa are the latest additions unveiled, with each accorded a two-year renewable contract.

https://www.facebook.com/Ondufc/posts/1590945811093822

Agaba joins the Caterpillars from Masaka FC. The creative midfielder has, in the past, featured for Synergy FC and KCCA FC.

Forward Makama joins from Bukedea Town Council while centre back Wasswa crossed from West Nile rivals Paidha Black Angels.

Kenneth Mukama Oscar Agaba Shaban Wasswa

The team that will be overseen by Vialli Bainomugisha assisted by Abu Mubarak Wamboya and Ibrahim Kongo has now signed 13 players.

Onduparaka’s New Signings