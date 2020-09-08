Former Uganda Cranes international Simeon Masaba has reportedly left his assistant coach role at army side Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) for money bugs, Wakiso Giants.

Masaba has joined the Purple Sharks in the same capacity as assistant coach to head Douglas Bamweyana.

He takes upon the slot that was originally meant for Richard Wasswa.

Wasswa had been appointed as assistant coach in July 2020 but has since kept the club guessing on whether he would take the job or not.

Last week, Masaba had been tipped for the assistant coach role at newly promoted UPDF Football Club amidst interest from Arua based second division side Doves All Stars.

Other officials:

Mathias Kisitu as team manager and Bamweyana as head coach.

William Kasozi is the first-team trainer, Julius Gayira (fitness trainer), Keith Walusimbi (team doctor) and Ali Kiggundu as the goalkeeping coach.

Alex Kizito remains as the head of youth team as Farouk Mugerwa is kits manager.

Wakiso Giants shall be making their second season in the Uganda Premier League.

During their debut season, the Purple Sharks ended in the 10th position with 30 points off 25 games as the season was abruptly halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Wakiso Giants Technical Team