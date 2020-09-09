There is excitement at the Wankulukuku, hitherto tagged as Mayuuni, the home of six time Uganda Premier League champions Express Football Club.

We might be in the off-season, but there are positive developments on-going on and off the field of play at the Kabowa based club.

Behind the curtains, the Red Eagles have beefed up their administrative, technical and playing staff, hence forth raising the expectations prior to the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League kick-off.

The latest on-going renovations on the playing surface of Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium as well as the drainage channels is clear manifestation that Express is indeed a club on a mission possible.

The playing surface is been worked upon to ensure a leveled ground that gives the ball a perfect bounce and best for dribbling.

The current state of Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium playing surface

In the same vein, the drainage pathways that will precipitate the easy flow of water during rains have been also worked upon.

All the present developments are being solely funded by Omumbejja Nalinya Kagere, the main custodian of this gigantic facility.

For starters, Wankulukuku is one of the grounds that have been known over the years for its poor drainage that leaves the playing surface flooded with water every time it has rained.

The stadium manager Flavia Kalibala Kyomuhendo believes this is a worthy project that has been long overdue.

Kalibala anticipates that the work to improve the drainage will give Wankulukuku a great appeal both to the players and fans who watch the beautiful game from this historical facility that has roots to the Buganda Kingdom.

She expects the complete work to be completed by the end of September 2020.

Management of Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium reasoned it otherwise to use this break from football to improve the playing surface and drainage of the facility. A better playing surface will definitely help the players play better football and the fans will appreciate. We expect to complete the work by September 2020. Flavia Kalibala, Mutesa II Wankukukuku Stadium Manager

The deteriorated playing surface of Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium last season before FUFA halted its hosting of league matches

When tasked to estimate the total cost of this project, Kalibala remains cocky but promises to reveal the figures when the whole work is done and dusted.

“We have just started with the renovation works and therefore can not reveal the figures now. At the opportune time, we shall let the public know of the total costs” Kalibala added.

An aerial view of Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium during a Uganda Premier League match Credit: John Batanudde

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa at Express Football Club is full of praise for Omumbejja Nalinya Kagere for the impressive on-going renovations on the stadium (playing surface and drainage).

As Express Football Club, we are happy that Mutesa II Wankulukuku management and Omubejja Nalinya in particular are working on the stadium renovation because both of the parties know that football needs such a conducive working environment. She is doing a great job and we can not wait for the work to be done ahead of the new season. Isaac Mwesigwa, CEO Express Football Club

The Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium is one of the playing facilities expected to be used when football is returned after a lengthy period of darkness because of the Coronavirus pandemic since March 18th 2020.

The other facilities are St Mary’s SS Kitende, StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo and Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso District.

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole is currently corridor-ed off as a temporary health facility meant to accomodate the escalating rate of Coronavirus patients in the country.

The 2020-21 football season is tentatively ear-marked to kick off in October 2020 should Government finally bless the re-opening of sports.

Also read: Serebe Yoranum: The 51 year old Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium groundsman