Strength and conditioning coach Helen Buteme feels Express FC players are adjusting well to the new programs as the outfit prepares for a possible return of football action.

Buteme was appointed to the position on Monday, 17th August 2020 and has since been drafting the best regimens to keep players fit and injury-free.

“The past two months have been interesting, the players have been able to adjust accordingly, I can say so far so good,” Helen told the club’s official website.

The former Uganda Rugby 7’s and 15’s player has faced a couple of challenges but she has devised means to overcome them.

“Being unable to gather due to the COVID-19 restrictions has made my task harder, however, I’ve been able to share home workout programs with the players via whatsapp and that’s how we’ve been communicating all through – it’s a tedious process but what can we do?” she added.

The Uganda Premier League is expected to start on the 17th of October 2020 on condition that Government’s ban on Sports events is lifted before then.