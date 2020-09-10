Frank Kalanda rose to prominence during the 2013-14 season when he scored seventeen goals for Express Football Club.

The performance of the lanky forward during the season earned him a call to the national team for the 2014 CHAN Qualifiers, with his brace against Tanzania at Namboole the most memorable.

Kalanda was also part of the triumphant Uganda Cranes at the 2015 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia. He scores a single goal at the tournament during a group game against Burundi.

Frank Kalanda in action against Ethiopia during the 2015 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup

The Masaza Cup graduate has however not been part of the national team set-up since as there was a deep in form when he moved to URA and later Soana (now Tooro United).

Kalanda who had a stint with Rwanda’s AS Kigali before returning home last year to join Express seems to be finding his footing again.

He top-scored for the Red Eagles last season with nine league goals and eyes more this term with a return to Cranes at the back of his mind.

“I am happy about last season’s performance which was down to teamwork but for this coming campaign, I want to return to the cranes fold and I can only do that by scoring more goals which am sure of doing,” Kalanda told the club website.

Express, who finished ninth during the prematurely ended 2019-20 season, has made massive recruitment, signing up to nine new players and Kalanda believes head coach Wasswa Bbosa and company have done a good job.

I think the technical team has spotted the good players and they are capable of handling the pressure because this is a big club. We welcome them and assure them that we shall help them adjust accordingly to help the club perform well. Frank Kalanda, Express

FUFA set October 17 as the tentative date to start the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.