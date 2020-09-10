Sports Club Villa has unveiled teenage forward Muhammad Ssenoga Kagawa.

The 19 year old striker penned a two year deal at the 16 time record Uganda Premier League champions.

This followed the tedious process of negotiations and medical examinations, a new routine introduced at the Jogoos before unveiling.

The lanky forward broke into prominence after winning the 2019 Masaza Cup trophy with Bulemeezi Ssaza.

In the same tournament, Ssenoga scored two goals against Kooki and Bugerere counties as he competed for game time with Emmanuel Loki and Ezra Kizito Kaye.

He had previous played at Sseguku based Katale and Entebbe Football Clubs in the lower tier divisions.

Muhammad Ssenoga Kagawa summarized profile (Credit: SC Villa)

Other signings:

He joins other new recruits at the club as goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige, 2019 Masaza Cup Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ronald Ssekiganda, defender Nasser Lukwago and Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang, among others.

The Jogoos also renewed employment contracts of right back Joseph Nsubuga and goalkeeper Saidi Keni.

They are expected to announce three more signings before the window closes down.