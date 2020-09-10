The second edition of the Simba Premier League that was due to kick off today (September 10) has been postponed to a later date.

The organizers of the event chose to move the tournament forward due to very strict Covid-19 guidelines that would be very costly to execute.

Peter Ongondo who is part of the organizing team of Simba Premier League explained the decision.

Due to the strict government protocol measures and the international travel logistical challenges that we are facing to bring in the foreign players, we have decided to reschedule the tournament to a later date. We shall think better when the government opens sports, for now, the COVID regulations are too tough and logistics too expensive. We are required to keep all players at one hotel and get all tested which dents the kitty. Peter Ongondo

The second edition of the Simba League had attracted foreign players from Pakistan, India, Srilanka and Uganda.

Eleven (11) players from the Cricket Cranes squad had been drafted into the six different franchise teams and were awaiting confirmation from the organizers before travelling. It’s not clear whether the league will take place this year but the organizers are positive that they still have enough time to hold the event.

We only have a three months window so we shall most likely hold the event before November. Peter Ongondo

The event was scheduled to run for 10 days with a proper live stream for fans since there will be no fans allowed in the stadium.

All players involved were also guaranteed to take home some good money considering most have not been able to earn anything due to the ban on sports.