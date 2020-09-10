Uganda Rugby Union president Godwin Arinaitwe has affirmed the union’s commitment to completing the 2019-20 Nile Special Stout Rugby League.

This was while speaking at the handover event of personal protective equipment to clubs and facilities on Thursday morning at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

With the expectation of resumption of sports, we really believe that if we get a go-ahead, we can finish the league. That is what we want to do. Godwin Arinaitwe, URU President.

Arinaitwe stated that the technical department has been in several meetings and discussed all the possible outcomes available for them to make the best decision.

He stated that given the go-ahead by the government, the league can be completed by playing the remaining five games in two weeks.

He, however, noted that in the event that the league cannot be completed, the last option would be to award the title.

If, let’s say, there is no sports this year, we will not be able to finish the league but the league can be awarded. From the consultations we’ve done, the league can be awarded because it is already more than 70% played. Godwin Arinaitwe

The technical department, he said, is evaluating how this decision, and others like relegation, are going to be taken within the framework of the league tournament manual and provisions from World Rugby Regulations.

Concerns were raised by those in attendance on how these proposals will be implemented.

The first was on how the resumption will be done safely without putting the players and officials at risk of contracting the coronavirus. Questions on whether the players will be tested before every game or if they will be kept in a bubble were raised but the responses were not concrete. The second was about player welfare risks the tight schedule during this period is likely to present. Questions were on whether there would be enough time for the clubs to get their players ready to play and be protected them overloading and injuries.

There hasn’t been a formal response from the management of the clubs on these proposals yet but some individuals have expressed their thoughts on the matter.

Warriors Rugby Club captain Erasmus Aredo has said Warriors are at ease with the league title being awarded. This comes after judging from his club’s position on the log and how they had been performing before the suspension. Warriors were in seventh place out of ten, eight points ahead of the next team on the log.