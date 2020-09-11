Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club goalkeeper Nafian Legason Alionzi is yet to decide on whether he will change the citizenship from being a Ugandan to South Sudanese national.

Alionzi was one of the non-South Sudanese nationals who were recently summoned to be part of the South Sudan national football team should they accept and get formally registered.

It is big honour to be thought of for any national team duty. Personally I am honoured. But, I am yet to decide whether to change citizenship. I have to first sit down and recollect myself. I am to involve all the people around me, including my close family members. Legasson Alionzi Nafian, URA Goalkeeper

The URA FC goalkeeper has admitted that he will need some ample time to come up with a good decision.

I will need time to come up with a good decision because it is a complex one. However, in the coming weeks, I will come up with the decision. Legasson Alionzi Nafian, URA Goalkeeper

Alionzi was born in the West Nile district of Adjumani to Salim Lega and Mariam Dudu in the family of four.

Before joining Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Alionzi was played for Arua based Uganda Premier League giant killers Onduparaka whom he promoted from the second tier (FUFA Big League).

He is also a goalkeeper of the West Nile Province team in the FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) Tournament.

Alionzi exhibits his other true human heart when he checks on an injured striker during the FUFA Drum Tournament at the New Akii Bua stadium, Lira

The other Ugandan born player Tito Okello and Evans Wani were also summoned to the South Sudan team.

Tito, a striker currently licensed at Kenya Premier League club Gor Mahia has wholesomely embraced the offer with open hands.

South Sudan is planning for an international friendly match against Cameroon in October 2020.

The recently summoned players for the planned Cameroon international build up are; goalkeeper Legasson Alionzi Nafian, Yasir Khemis Duku, John Kaul, James Hasoon (defenders), Thok Koang, Dominic Abui, Musa Asad, Evans Wani, Sebit Ajack (midfielders) and forwards as Makueth Wol, Peter Godfrey, Henry Sabir and Tito Okello.

South Sudan is in the same group (Group B) as Uganda Cranes alongside Burkina Faso and Malawi Flames.

Uganda leads group B with 4 points, with one better goal advantage ahead of Burkina Faso who also have the same number of points.

Malawi Flames are in third position with 3 points, while South Sudan are yet to get a point.

The best two teams from each group will qualify for the 2021 AFCON to take place in Cameroon.

Some of the Summoned South Sudan Players:

Goalkeeper: Nafian Legasson Alionzi

Defenders:Yasir Khemis Duku (Tanzania), John Kaul (Kenya), James Hasoon (Sudan)

Midfielders: Thok Koang (Sudan), Dominic Abui (Sudan), Musa Asad (Kenya), Evans Wani (Uganda), Sebit Ajack (Sudan)

Forwards: Tito Okello (Uganda), Makueth Wol (Uganda), Peter Godfrey (Sudan), Henry Sabir (Sudan)